Joshua expresses frustration over delay in fight with Tyson

Promoter confirms Saudi as venue

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua has expressed frustrations after he discovered that his bout with Tyson Fury has been delayed yet again according to English Tabloid, Mirror. It was gathered that Fury is yet to sign off on the undisputed fight and Joshua has taken to social media to lament his frustrations, saying he is tired. A rematch worth £500million is billed to take place in London later in the year as the world is set for a blockbuster boxing showdown. But Fury’s promoter Frank Warren revealed his fighter is still not happy with the terms of the deal. And Joshua has now spoken out in a bid to ensure the undisputed fight takes place this summer.

“Spartan. I’m tired. My fans are tired. Your fans are tired. We’re all tired of the talk. Less talk. More action!” Earlier, Warren told Seconds Out: “You can only sign a contract when all the parties agree on it,” the Queensbury Promotions boss told SecondsOut . “And we’ve got a contract at the moment that all the parties don’t agree on. We’ve got a contract at the moment that Tyson Fury will not sign. “Although both parties are yet to finalise the deal, however, they have been tipped to take home a staggering £54 million each at the end of their first encounter.

Apart from the prize money, the winner takes all the belts which include Joshua’s WBA, WBO, and IBF as well as Fury’s WBC belt. Meanwhile, the world heavyweight title fight will take place in Saudi Arabia, says Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn. A specific venue and date is yet to be confirmed for the all-British bout, which will see the winner become the undisputed heavyweight champion. Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, suggested it could take place on either 7 August or 14 August.

