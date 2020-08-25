Sports

Joshua/Fury fight gets clarification after Whyte’s defeat

Nigerian-born and British world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has gained a fresh dose of assurance about the possibility of a megabucks unification fight between him and fellow-Briton, Tyson Fury.

 

This followed the loss of their compatriot, Dillian Whyte to Alaxander Povetkin last weekend .

Information from the boxing arena has it that Whyte’s defeat by Russia’s Povetkin cleared the path for Fury to tango Joshua once Gypsy King overcomes USA’s Deontay Wilder in their trilogy World Boxing Council (WBC) title clash.

 

The report adds that Fury has been given the green light by the WBC to fight Joshua in a much-expected ‘Battle of Britain’ if he can defeat Wilder; as both Brits earlier agreed financial terms for two super fights over the next two years.

 

There has been huge clamour for Joshua to meet his fellow-Brit in a fight for the undisputed championship, which remains someway off from being done, but now has oneless hurdle to over come; and WBC president, Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed right after Whyte’s defeat that Fury has now been freed up to fight whoever he wants should he come through against Wilder

