Joshua Ogharisi Squashes Feud With Official Genius after 3 years

Fashion and Entertainment executive, Joshua Ogharisi (also known as God’s Plan) has finally broken his feud with upcoming singer, Official Genius (Uyiosa Ikponmwosa Samson).

The feud, which has been going on for three years, now finally melted this month, when both artistes decided to put their grievances aside and forge on with their relationship.

As expected, the news was met with excitement from the fans of both camps, who had been yearning for both creatives to do away with the bad blood that has been existing between them. The two creatives have been known to diss each other at any given opportunity but it has all become a thing of the past with the recent news of their reconcilation.

The three-year feud can be traced to 2019 when Official Genius was just floating his professional music career. At that moment, the phenomenal singer was having issues with his management – the record label he was signed with – as they had refused to allow him perform at a particular show, which he had been billed to perform at. This event hurt the artist and caused a wane in his relationship with his management.

About this same period, he was trying to sign a record deal with God’s Plan Entertainment which is founded and managed by Joshua Ogharisi. His intention to join God’s Plan could be traced to his goal of trying to break into the limelight in the industry and also the fact that he was friends with the label owner, Joshua Ogharisi.

The management team at God’s Plan showed interest in signing Official Genius as one of their artistes. While the team were still preparing the paperwork of Official Genius’ contract, they asked him to go perform at an event with the assurance that he would be paid for his services thereafter.

Official Genius agreed to the deal and went on to perform at the show but he didn’t receive any payment. Disappointed and angry by this action, he refused to sign the contract with God’s Plan. In return, Joshua and his management team were also displeased with Official Genius’ decision, as they expected the latter to be patient with them as regards the issue of the payment. And this led to the birth of their beef, promoting both men to be at loggerheads for years, refusing to speak with each other.

Signs that the smoke of their beef had been quenched was discovered by some of their fans when they noticed that Joshua posted one of the songs in Official Genius’ discography on his Instagram story and in return, Genius reposted it on his own Instagram story. While fans were still not sure of what to make of their recent actions, both creative decided to clear the air and announced to their followers that they had quashed their beef and resumed to being friends.

The social media space is still in a joyous uproar by the news, especially the South-South community where the creatives hail from. With their fight behind them, one can only expect that Joshua Ogharisi and Official Genius resumed friendship will lead to a new and long lasting business partnership and career growth for both men.

 

