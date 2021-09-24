Sports

Joshua reveals plans to beat Usyk Saturday

Nigerian-born world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has thrown the lid off the tactical plan he intends to use in his title defence on Saturday against Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine. While admitting he holds lots of respect for the former undefeated world cruiserweight champ, ‘AJ’ disclosed that he will unleash multiple hurtful punches with his right hand, the uppercut or jab.

Joshua and Usyk briefly stepped into the ring on Tuesday night at the public work-outs without giving away too many secrets ahead of Saturday night’s mandatory title fight. The two-time champion and 2012 Olympic Games gold medalist shadowboxed for a couple of minutes inside the ring, after a smilingUsykhadjuggledto entertain the fans. Before he beat Kubrat Pulev, Joshua’s public work-out had consisted of only wrapping his hands for a full 20 minutes before asking cameras and onlookers to depart while he trained, but he has taken a different approach this time. Usyk, formerly the undisputed cruiserweight champion, is aiming to become just the third boxer to ever add a heavyweight belt to the world titles he won in the division below.

