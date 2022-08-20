Back Page Columnist

Joshua seeks redemption against Usyk

Anthony Joshua returns to the ring this weekend in order to face Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in one of the most appealing rematches of the last decade. A fight that has the potential to define AJ’s legacy in boxing To those who don’t remember, Joshua shockingly lost against the Ukrainian boxer by decision at Tottenham Stadium in September last year.

He encountered a highly technical boxer who was very quick and agile on his feet. Usyk was coming from an impressive run as a Cruiserweight and attempted to do the impossible against Joshua. This is a world Heavyweight title fight for the WBA, IBF and WBO belts that is taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this Satuday, August 20.

Joshua is more than ready to take back all his belts, he refuses to keep talking and simply step on the ring. This isn’t the first time he loses all those belts after Mexican Andy Ruiz defeated but lost the rematch against AJ. “I wanted to overcome my opponent, whether it’s Usyk or anybody else, that was the mentality. I want to beat my opponent and crush him come Saturday,” said Joshua during an interview on Sky Sports. Joshua will need to do the necessary adjustments in order to overcome this new challenge, especially with his the skills he learned after overcoming Ruiz during his 2019 rematch.

It took him 6 months to recover those belts but the dominance was unquestionable against the Mexican. “I was focusing on different aspects of my career such as having a better jab, punch more and getting punched less, for example. You need to focus on your agression and I don’t do that at the end of the day. My competitive spirit can overcome any obstacle,” added Joshua.

The British boxer is convinced he is the author of his own film and he believes he can change the narrative today While promoter Eddie Hearn thinks he can win today. “The pressure is gone, I know he must win but he is the on the losing side now and people don’t expect him to win. He’s had to carry British boxing on his shoulders for years and that pressure got to him,” said Hearn.

 

