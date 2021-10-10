Sports

Joshua triggers rematch with Usyk, says promoter Hearn

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Britain’s Anthony Joshua has triggered his clause for a rematch against heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk and the fight could take place in March, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said.

Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Ukraine’s Usyk on a unanimous points decision at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month, reports Reuters.

“He (Joshua) has got his head back in the game,” Hearn told DAZN on Saturday. “He is training now and today we officially triggered the rematch for the Oleksandr Usyk fight, which we will see early next spring.

“We’re looking for him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion. I think realistically March is when you’re likely to see the rematch.”

A possible world heavyweight unification fight between Joshua and compatriot Tyson Fury, the WBC champion, was thrown into uncertainty after Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said he could not see it happening.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NFF sets up special COVID-19 task force

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has empanneled a special COVID-19 task force charged with working with the various League bodies to monitor compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by all football clubs at all levels of the leagues, among other responsibilities. Chairman of the NFF Security Committee and Member of the Organising Committee for […]
Sports

Police win 4Th Osom games

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Police Force over the weekend made history by winning the 4th edition of the One Service, One Medal Games held in Abuja by amassing 71 gold, 50 silver and 31 bronze, The National Security and Civil Defence Corps emerged second with 48 gold, 31 silver and 25 bronze, Federal Fire Service were third […]
Sports

Eagles risk difficult AFCON, World Cup draws as Nigeria drops in FIFA rankings

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Super Eagles could drop from top seedings in the draws for the 2022 African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers if they sustain the steady decline in FIFA rankings. The Nigerian national team dropped to 34th in the latest FIFA rankings. They are ranked fifth in Af- rica behind Senegal w h o […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica