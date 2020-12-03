Sports

Joshua v Pulev: 1,000 fans to watch fight at Wembley Arena

Up to 1,000 fans will be able to attend world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s fight against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on December 12 at Wembley Arena. A limited number of fans can now attend live sport in England following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Local authorities in London have approved a crowd and safety measures and guidelines will be in place. Great Britain’s Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against mandatory challenger Pulev. They were due to fight in June but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I can’t tell you how happy I am to see fans returning to our live boxing events,” said Eddie Hearn, managing director of Matchroom Sport.

“Whilst the team have done an incredible job over the last 10 months we live and breathe through the energy and atmosphere that a live crowd generates. “It’s so fitting that they can return for an AJ fight, when through the last few years he has broken all kinds of attendance records in the UK and beyond. This is such a positive move for boxing and all sport. Welcome back!”

