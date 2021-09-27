Joshua vows to bounce back in rematch with Usyk

Anthony Joshua insisted he learned a ‘great lesson’ in his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night and will bounce back.

Britain’s unified heavyweight champion was outboxed and dethroned by the Ukrainian, who put on a magnificent performance to make history at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua had moments of success throughout the fight, but could not maintain this for long enough to emerge victorious. Usyk ultimately outclassed Joshua and had him out on his feet in the final round, with the bell saving AJ from being knocked out.

The scores were 117-112, 116-112, 115-113, crowning Usyk a two-division king of the world as the former cruiserweight champion took hold of the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles. AJ reflected at his presser after the loss: “Well done to the winner.

“We’ll be back again, get back intotraining. Great12 rounds, great experienceinthering. Weprogress from this point once again. “We’ll be doing it all again soon.” Responding to questions he added: “What went wrong? Just taking a loss, but we’ll get it right.

“From the ninth, I couldn’t see in the ninth round, couldn’t see anything really, my eye was shut.

“It was a good experience because in adversity you’ve just got to learn to control yourself, stay on top of things, so when I couldn’t see anything – it’s the first time that it’s happened in a fight.”

Asked if he wants the rematch next, AJ replied: “100 per cent, 110 per cent. “I’m ready to get back to training.

It was a good 12-rounder, so I’ll be in a good place when I get back into training to pick up where we left off.”

