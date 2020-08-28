Joshua vows to knock out Fury in round 6

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has vowed to knock his rival Tyson Fury out in the sixth round of their prospective unification battle. Though, the date for the much-anticipated fight has not been fixed, they have however settled the financial terms on a two-fight deal.

Joshua seems to have crossed the Dillian Whyte hurdle following the British-Jamaican boxer’s defeat to Alexander Povetkin this month. Fury still has a trilogy bout with Doentay Wilder while Anthony has a mandatory challenger, Kubrat Pulev, to battle before the unification fight can happen and the British of Nigerian descent is already talking tough ahead of the bout.

“I have a lot of respect for the man, he’s a good family man and a good fighter, but on the other hand, I want to break his head,”Joshua said curtly while appearing on Sky One’s A League Of Their Own. The unified champion then made a forthright prediction about Fury’s fate. “First six rounds, I think, well I know I’m going to take him out then,” he said. “I have had a shorter career, so I’m fresher.

Like this: Like Loading...