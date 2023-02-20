Joshua’s manager aims dig at Tyson Fury, Usyk

Nigeria-born former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has aimed a dig at Tyson Fury by suggesting why he is missing out on a bumper fight purse for his bout with Oleksandr Usyk Hearn claims Tyson Fury has failed to secure the megamoney deal he wants in the Middle East because he is not fighting Anthony Joshua.

WBC king Fury is set to face undefeated Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in a historic undisputed heavyweight showdown in April.

The unmissable fight looked destined to take place in Saudi Arabia with Fury and Usyk ready to battle for four major world title belts in the Middle East this spring. Usyk defeated Joshua in their one-sided rematch in Saudi and the Gulf State was initially viewed as the frontrunner to host his next heavyweight contest against Fury.

But Wembley Stadium has now emerged as the most likely venue ahead of a proposed April 29 date, and Joshua’s promoter Hearn has a theory why Saudi Arabia has seemingly been ruled out as a possible host. “The fight’s not happening in Saudi Arabia because Anthony Joshua’s not in it,” Matchroom chief Hearn told iFL TV.

