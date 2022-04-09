Sports

Joshua’s Usyk rematch could be staged in UK, says promoter Hearn

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said the United Kingdom is among the venues being considered to host the Briton’s rematch against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, adding that the fight will take place in June or July.

World heavyweight champion Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd in London in September last year to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, reports Reuters.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”, Usyk returned to his homeland to join a territorial defence battalion, raising doubts about a rematch with Joshua.

However, Usyk said last month that he had begun preparations for the bout, with the Ukrainian’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk telling Sky Sports that Saudi Arabia was a potential venue.

“We’re in final negotiations for a couple of sites for either the end of June or early-to-mid-July,” Hearn told British media on Friday. “I reckon within two weeks we’ll have some news in terms of where that’s going to be.

“An option is in the UK. The difference is, we don’t really need negotiations with a venue in the UK, we just book it.”

The winner could be in line for a unification bout with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury of Britain.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Report: West Brom boss could be sacked Wednesday

Posted on Author Reporter

  West Brom manager Slaven Bilic could be sacked as early as Wednesday. The news comes despite the club, who sit 19th in the Premier League, drawing 1-1 at Manchester City on Tuesday, reports the BBC. It is understood the Baggies hierarchy have been deliberating over whether to make a change for a number of weeks as […]
Sports

Belarus sprinter, Timanovskaya, flies out of Japan

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Belarusian athlete who refused orders to fly home early from the Olympics has left Japan. Krystina Timanovskaya, 24, boarded a flight to Vienna on Wednesday morning. She had been expected to travel directly to Warsaw as Poland has granted her a humanitarian visa, but changed destination at the last minute, an airport official […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Sweden’s women end USA’s 44-match unbeaten run

Posted on Author Our Reporters

United States forward Megan Rapinoe said they “got bopped” and did “dumb stuff” as they lost their opening match to Sweden at the Olympic Games. The world champions were stunned 3-0 in Tokyo with striker Stina Blackstenius scoring twice, before substitute Lina Hurtig added a third for Sweden. It ended a run of 44 games […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica