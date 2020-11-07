Jota can jolt City at Etihad

…as Citizens bank on Jesus for miracle

Diogo Jota has put himself on the lips of football fans with his blistering start to life at Liverpool and the Portuguese will enjoy much attention when the Reds engage arch-rivals Manchester City in an English Premier League clash on Sunday.

Coach Jurgen Klopp’s all-conquering front three of Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has tormented defences across Europe in the last three seasons or so but Jota is now in pole position to break that bracket and push one of the players off. He demonstrated his readiness with an awesome showing when he took Firmino’s place in the front line against Atalanta in UEFA Champions League tie on Tuesday and his hat trick completed a 5-0 thrashing of the Italians on their home front.

Jota’s red-hot start to life with Liverpool has given Klopp a selection dilemma as the Portugal forward’s goal spree puts Firmino under pressure. Jota’s Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta on Tuesday underlined his credentials to start Sunday’s crucial EPL clash against title rivals Manchester City. The Portuguese forward Jota made an instant impact since joining the English champions from Wolves in a £41 million ($53 million) move in September.

The 23-year-old netted on his home debut against Arsenal and has now scored seven goals in 10 appearances, including six in Liverpool’s last four matches. Jota already has more goals for Liverpool in 2020 than Brazil forward Firmino, who has netted just once this season and only five times in the calendar year. While Salah and Mane remain untouchable in Liverpool’s front three, Firmino cannot be so sure of retaining his place if Jota maintains his flying start. Firmino has struggled to match the goal-scoring exploits of Salah and Mane for much of his time at Anfield, but his tactical awareness and prodigious work-rate made him indispensable to Klopp.

However, Jota is used to that kind of style as his former boss at Wolves Nuno Espirito Santo used a similar game-plan. So, he may start Sunday game and even if he plays a part from the bench, the coach Pep Guardiola side will have to be wary of this striker who has scored rescued important points for Liverpool in their last two EPL games. He scored the winner against Sheffield United and West Ham.

Although Manchester City are enduring their worst start to the EPL under Guardiola, the Citizens can still believe they have enough firepower to contain the invading opponents. Despite all-time highest scorer, Sergio Aguero, potential absence, Man City expect Gabriel Jesus to start after scoring on his comeback from a thigh injury in midweek.

He scored 12 minutes into coming on against Olympicos midweek. Gabriel seems ready for Liverpool when he said “It’s a very important game for us .It’s a direct confrontation against the leader of the table. “We need to be very focused, especially playing at home. We need to play our way and try to win the game. “We need to win those three points if we want to aspire to win the Premier League again.”

