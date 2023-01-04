Journalism practice, ethical dilemma and remedies

Taiwo Hassan Ethical dilemmas come in different shades. It ranges from editors and journalists slanting a story to cover real issues by giving prominence to a good side of a story without balance, helping the government and other officials in disinformation propaganda to launder the image of the government, and receiving gratification to downplay news stories. The list is endless. Ethics is primarily being bound by a moral principle. Many journalists have lost their lives and other things they hold dear trying to uphold the ethics of the profession. Journalism involves conflict of interest. An ethical dilemma is a clash between professional loyalties and certain interests that may undermine the credibility of journalists. Journalistic ethics issues are very important in Nigeria and globally. Ethical dilemmas faced by journalists in different parts of the world are increasing and not abating, accentuated by online and citizen journalism that leverage internet-influenced-ICT. When the media takes sides in war or crisis situations it is a ready-made tool in the hands of war actors to perpetrate further atrocities. The media is to provide objective, accurate and balanced reporting during war, conflict or peace-time for people to be informed and not for journalists and editors to be biased. In the 2nd World War, which lasted between 1938 and 1942, journalists and editors in Germany, Czech and Poland as well as the United States, United Kingdom and France did not only use the press to feather their nests but also broke morals codes governing journalism to serve as propaganda tools to distort facts and create a narrative to support an agenda. Online and conventional media taking sides in the reportage of Yemen, Syrian and Russian-Ukrainian conflicts abound. Using Europe and the US as a typical example, the news angle about the war on VOA, CBS, BBC, DW and France 24 toe the line of the government. Fox and Sky News in the UK and Sky News-Australia toe another line skewed to the owner’s interest and political leaning. Contemporary ethical issues facing journalists and editors today are more complex because of the power of the internet, smart phones and other digital platforms which placed journalism in the hands of ordinary citizens to provide “exclusive news” “exclusive footage” or “breaking news” that are not easily confirmed or fact-checked. Ethical issues facing reporters and editors globally are aggravated in the developing world especially, Nigeria where the ethical dilemma facing journalism professionals is a little bit different. Situations where journalists are owed salaries for months without knowing when is going to be paid, unable to settle bills, feed family or pay his/her rent and other needs; any ethical discipline will definitely take a back-seat. In fact, Nigerian journalists are poorly paid in terms of their total welfare package. Some earn as little as less than $150 a month. Journalists have found themselves in a difficult situation of balancing the demands of their survival and adhering to professional ethics. The question is: how does one expect journalists not to compromise or remember any journalistic ethics when they are socio-economically bankrupt? Media houses that cannot pay salaries resort to arm-twisting their staff to look for sponsor either individual or organisation; who can bankroll a programme in order to get paid from the sponsor’s fees they attract to the station. Veteran journalist, Dele Giwa, Publisher of NewsWatch Magazine was reportedly assassinated on October 19, 1986 through a letter bomb trying to uphold journalism ethics by refusing to compromise on what he uncovered on the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida. But, who wants to die upholding any journalism ethics when his life, economic survival and that of his family is at stake where there is no welfare package to take care of one’s family when a journalist passes away. Unfortunately the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) can hardly do much to help. To remedy ethical dilemmas in journalism, it is imperative to empower and equip journalists to prepare for contemporary challenges by having a side vocation to break dependency syndrome for bribes and other unethical socio-economic inducements. Adequate remuneration is key. Journalists must ‘appear-well ‘feed-well’ to ‘work-well’. Opportunities for career advancement created both for reporters and editors. The NUJ Code needs to be reviewed to recognise socio-economic circumstances journalists have found themselves and take cognizance of their survival strategies. The NUJ, which presently doubles as a trade union and professional body, should be a solely professional body while a new body under the NUJ could be set up as the trade union arm to fight for rights of journalists and condition of service similar to the “International Federation of Journalists” (IFJ) collective actions for journalists’ fair pay and working conditions. Recognised national security interests on information regarded as sensitive, offensive or sub judice; as well as balance their reportage independently not relying only on press releases and press statements issued by the government. lHassan is of the Federal Ministry of Information, Radio House, Abuja

