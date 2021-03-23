Metro & Crime

Journalist, 20 others die in Osun, Kaduna auto crashes

At least 21 people, among them a journalist, lost their lives in auto accidents on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, Kaduna State and on the Ilesa-Ife Expressway in Osun State.

 

Nineteen people died in the Kaduna accident, which occurred on Sunday evening around the Kateri area, while 34 others were injured.

 

Two other people, one of them a journalist, Sunday Alakinde, lost their lives yesterday in the Osun auto crash while a lady sustain an injury.

 

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said security agencies reported that 19 people died in a road traffic crash at the Kateri axis of the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday.

 

He said: “The crash, which occurred late on Sunday evening, involved a commercial DAF trailer and was caused by a combination of speeding and an exploding tyre, leading to a loss of control, which caused the vehicle to veer into the bush.

 

“A total of 53 people were involved in the crash; 16 of these died on the spot, with three others later confirmed dead. Thirty-four others sustained injuries ranging from bruises and cuts to dislocations and head injuries.

 

They were evacu  ated from the scene by personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). The survivors are receiving treatment in hospital.

“Most of the passengers on board the ill-fated trailer were picked at Kara, by a filling station in Lagos, with some to be dropped off at Zaria, while Kano was meant to be the final destination.”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed shock and sadness at the report, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the crash, while sending condolences to their families.

 

He said: “Going further, the governor commended the personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission for their swift response, and prompt evacuation of the casualties from the scene.

“The governor enjoined drivers on the route to exercise caution at all times and avoid potentially dangerous driving practices like speeding.”

 

Meanwhile, the Osun accident occurred in front of Rock Villa Hotel, opposite old Sazo Oil, Ilesa, about 3.05am. It was learnt that a luxury bus with registration number LND 322 XY collided with a Peugeot car marked SMK 312 GQ.

 

Two men, one of who was a journalist with a private radio station in Ilesa, Unique FM, Alakinde, died in the process. A lady, who was the only survival in the car, sustained injury

 

and was rushed to the hospital. The FRSC spokeswoman, Mrs. Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the accident. She explained that 54 people were in the luxury bus which collided with the car.

 

Ogungbemi told journalists that the injured victim had been taken to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, for medical treatment. She added that the bodies of those who died were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

