Metro & Crime

Journalist donates uniforms to pupils in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Founder, Startlight Talents Foundation and Broadcast Journalist, Mr Ola Awakan, has donated uniforms to his former primary school, Wowo Nursery and Primary School, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos State. Awakan, in a statement in Lagos yesterday by Ms Adenike Fagbemi, the Public Relations Officer of the foundation, said the group identified 20 pupils with tattered uniforms and sewed new ones for them. According to him, some dozens of school uniforms have also been sewn for new students who would resume school next term school session. He said that the gesture started in 2021 when he decided to help his former primary school while celebrating his birthday on April 17. Awakan said that he also donated copies of his book ‘Eko Poems Anthology of Nursery Rhymes’, to some pupils of the school to mark his birthday in 2022. He said that the gesture was in fulfillment of the need to help others in the society. “There is no better way than to start from your roots. “Giving back was inspired by the condition of the community and my own condition too when I was in primary school here in  Ajegunle. “I feel the same thing should not happen to those that are in school now. “They should be better persons and effort in this regard will go a long way in making them better persons,” Awakan said. He advised teachers of the school to connect with students more by engaging in one-on-one counseling sessions with pupils, saying pupils had peculiar challenges personal to them.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kano police rescue man held captive for 15 years by father

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano Following a sting operation, the Police in Kano have been able to rescue another man, Ibrahim Lawan, who had been confined to a room for 15 years. Lawan, 35, was alleged to have been detained by his biological father, Mallam Lawan at Sheka Unguwar Fulani adjacent Gidan Mai Unguwa Bello for […]
Metro & Crime

Bus carrying eggs crashes into truck, kills one

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Olufemi Adediran

One person lost his life when a vehicle carrying eggs crashed into a broken down truck on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The accident occurred about 1.30pm on the Isara Bridge, inward Lagos. The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, said in a statement yesterday that a […]
Metro & Crime

Varsity scholar advocates stochastic solution in tackling health, economic, human challenges

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado

The challenges facing human race  especially Nigeria  in health care, economic, education sectors and other areas of human life has been identified as lack of proper use of stochastic processes models in  areas of human endeavours. A university scholar, Professor Raphael Adeleke gave the submission Thursday at the 58th inaugural lecture of the Ekiti State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica