Journalist donates uniforms to pupils in Lagos

Founder, Startlight Talents Foundation and Broadcast Journalist, Mr Ola Awakan, has donated uniforms to his former primary school, Wowo Nursery and Primary School, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos State. Awakan, in a statement in Lagos yesterday by Ms Adenike Fagbemi, the Public Relations Officer of the foundation, said the group identified 20 pupils with tattered uniforms and sewed new ones for them. According to him, some dozens of school uniforms have also been sewn for new students who would resume school next term school session. He said that the gesture started in 2021 when he decided to help his former primary school while celebrating his birthday on April 17. Awakan said that he also donated copies of his book ‘Eko Poems Anthology of Nursery Rhymes’, to some pupils of the school to mark his birthday in 2022. He said that the gesture was in fulfillment of the need to help others in the society. “There is no better way than to start from your roots. “Giving back was inspired by the condition of the community and my own condition too when I was in primary school here in Ajegunle. “I feel the same thing should not happen to those that are in school now. “They should be better persons and effort in this regard will go a long way in making them better persons,” Awakan said. He advised teachers of the school to connect with students more by engaging in one-on-one counseling sessions with pupils, saying pupils had peculiar challenges personal to them.

