Journalist escapes death as ISWAP terrorists storm his Abuja home

A Defence Correspondent with one of the national newspapers, Okodili Ndidi, narrowly escaped death over the weekend as gunmen suspected to be members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), a terror group raided his home in Abuja Ndidi who narrated his harrowing experience to newsmen in Abuja yesterday explained that he had been receiving death threats, following his report on the killing of top ISWAP Commander, Alhaji Modu, aka Bem Bem, by the Nigerian military.

He noted that the terrorists stormed his home in Karshi, on the outskirts of Abuja, around 7 pm, shortly after he returned from work on Friday. According to him, the terrorists who came on motorcycles were shouting “Allah hu Akbar”, a popular slogan used by Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters.

“I just got back from work, Friday evening, and was parking out my laptop and other items from the car when I heard the sound of approaching motorcycles, out of curiosity I peeped through the gate to see over six motorcycles riding down the dusty road that led to my house and that was quite unusual, so I had to scale the fence and escape.

“From where I was hiding, I could hear them banging on the gate and chanting Allah hu Akbar, as I hid there, I was praying that my wife and kids should not come back, they stayed for over 40 minutes before they drove off. Shortly after they left I was still in my hideout when I heard my wife driving in with the kids.

“Before the attack, I have been living in fear, it has been tormenting because I may be hit by the terrorists’ bullet or be abducted and maybe slaughtered like an animal.”

Okodili who recalled that two of his close colleagues were abducted by the terrorists in Borno State, the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency in 2020, said that he has been receiving death threats from unknown persons who have been calling him with unregistered phone numbers.

