Journalist excites community with revival of traditional wrestling

Conceptualisation

At a time most traditional sports have been replaced by their Western types, the CEO and Director of an online TV, ABN Platform, Mr Ifeanyi Okali, has succeeded in reviving the moribund traditional wrestling competition in his community, Ebem Ohafia, the headquarters of Ohafia Local Government Area. Okali who singlehandedly organised the event, providing logistics and prizes for winners, called on the people, especially the youth, to support healthy tradition and eschew violence and crime. He urged indigenes of Ebem Ohafia at home and abroad to contribute their quota in reviving the culture of the people. The age-long tradition which is on the verge of extinction usually precedes the new yam festival in the community. Last Saturday, the three sections of Ebem Ohafia, Ekeluogo, Eziukwu and Mgbaga slugged it out at the grand finale of the competition at Eziukwu village square. It featured the junior and senior wrestlers, as locals cheered their representatives. Winners were encouraged with cash gifts, even as Mr. Okali promised that the next year’s even would be grander. He said the observed lapses of the present event would be taken care of and improved upon next year.

EODU supports

Okali, an executive member of Ebem Ohafia Development Union, EODU, also applauded the traditional ruler of the community, Kpoke 1 of Ekeluogo Ebem Autonomous Community and Paramount Ruler of Ebem Ohafia Ancient Kingdom, HRH Ezie Ukoha Kalu Ukoha, for his efforts in preserving the norms and traditions of the people. He also applauded the central executive of EODU led by the President general, Chief Emeka Mba, for creating Chieftaincy and Cultural Committee that would work in synergy with Eze in council of the community to preserve the culture and tradition of Ebem Ohafia. Traditional wrestling, the test of strength and endurance among men (sometimes women) seem to be on the verge of extinction in the communities where it was practiced.

Two communities

In Abia State communities of Ohafia and Abam, it is celebrated as part of traditional events prior to the harvest of New Yam. It is usually marked with fun fair in the village square. Usually, carved, hollow wooden trunks of different sizes(ufie Mgba) are arranged in the order of size on one end of the square while the spectators make a semi circle to cheer the contestants. In those days, such competitions have produced champion wresters (Di Mgba) who were celebrated and honoured with a special feather on their cap. Such champions had gone to wrestling competitions in other communities where they returned with laurels. It was among such men that the traditional warriors, strong men, were selected. But over time the tradition has lost its excitement, except as part of the traditional new yam festival without the funfair, done only perfunctorily by children. Today, however the pressure of modern life has killed such traditional sports. People are now preoccupied with the need to provide for themselves and family they hardly have time for sports, leisure and relaxation. In those days, the days or weeks prior to the New Yam harvest and festival were weeks of rest so the wrestling was organised to occupy and entertain the people before they entered the all engaging New Yam festival.

Exciting career

Besides, the young men, who formed bulk of the wrestlers are now engaged either with academic activity or apprenticeship. Also, the sport itself is hazardous. Some have gone with broken limbs, necks or fingers, which permanently altered the course of their lives and career. But traditional wrestling is a friendly sport unlike the American wrestling that is an organised fight. In this part of the world it is of-ten said, ‘wrestling is not a fight.” There are however slight differences in the traditional events connected to the wrestling. In Asaga Ohafia, for instance, ufie Mgba comes out after the compound of Ndi Obu (Ezi Ndi Obu) harvests corn not yam, explained Chief Kalu Eziyi, of Ndi Awa Odo. However, the purpose is basically the same- sport, entertainment.

Driving skills

Driven by the desire to revive the once vibrant tradition ABN TV Director, Mr Ifeanyi Okali, decided to sponsor the Traditional Wrestling Competition Ebem prior to this year’s New Yam Festival to properly realign the traditional events that normally precede the New Yam festival. As the tradition fades in the memory of elders it’s proper to bring forth remembrance and rekindle the love of tradition in the minds of the young people, said Okali. It is worthy of mention that this is not the first time Okali has been involved in community development. He recently donated street light to the community and an electric power generating set to the EODU.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...