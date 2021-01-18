News

Journalist petitions Umahi, alleges threat to life

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Correspondent of This Day Newspaper and Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benjamin Nworie, yesterday petitioned Governor Dave Umahi, alleging threat to his life.

 

Nworie was arrested by the police around at the weekend alongside some members of his Ezzagu community, Ishielu local government area of the state and taken to police headquarters, Abakaliki and released at about 9p.m. of same day following a petition against him.

 

Nworie said he was arrested in Ezzagu community where he was meeting with the community and forcefully taken to police headquarters. In an open letter he wrote to Umahi, he alleged that a former member of the state House of Assembly and stakeholder of the community, Chief Julius Nwokpor was after his life.

 

But in a swift, Nwokpo simply said “I’m not in the village, I have no hand in his arrest, I did not even know that Benjamine was appointed in any committee, he should not use his position as official of NUJ to tarnish my person, if anybody paid him to do that he should collect the money but not to destroy my person because of his position.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ekiti, Osun reach truce on boundary dispute

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Government has expressed determination to maintain peace along its boundaries with its neighbouring Osun State. Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi disclosed this during a Joint Meeting of Ekiti and Osun officials on the Interstate Boundary organised by the National Boundary Commission in Osogbo. Egbeyemi and his Osun State counterpart, Mr. Benedict Alabi, expressed […]
News Top Stories

2021 Budget: Reps stop TCN from executing new projects

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives has refused to approve funds for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to execute new projects in the 2021 fiscal year, insisting that it should concentrate and complete the 119 ongoing projects.   Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Hon. Aliyu Magaji (APC, Jigawa), announced this yesterday at the budget […]
News

Group to Osinbajo: Ensure capital projects’ funds are not mopped up

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Nigerian Economic Management Team (EMT), which chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has been urged to ensure that the funds voted for ongoing capital projects in the 2020 budgetary allocations are not mopped up by December 31 this year. Some contractors in procurement under the aegis of Ministries Development Agencies (MDAs) and Civil Society Organisations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica