Journalist petitions Umahi, alleges threat to life

Ebonyi State Correspondent of This Day Newspaper and Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benjamin Nworie, yesterday petitioned Governor Dave Umahi, alleging threat to his life.

Nworie was arrested by the police around at the weekend alongside some members of his Ezzagu community, Ishielu local government area of the state and taken to police headquarters, Abakaliki and released at about 9p.m. of same day following a petition against him.

Nworie said he was arrested in Ezzagu community where he was meeting with the community and forcefully taken to police headquarters. In an open letter he wrote to Umahi, he alleged that a former member of the state House of Assembly and stakeholder of the community, Chief Julius Nwokpor was after his life.

But in a swift, Nwokpo simply said “I’m not in the village, I have no hand in his arrest, I did not even know that Benjamine was appointed in any committee, he should not use his position as official of NUJ to tarnish my person, if anybody paid him to do that he should collect the money but not to destroy my person because of his position.

