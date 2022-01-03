Journalist rejects empowerment offer from Reps

A Nigerian journalist, Nsikak Ekanem, has rejected an empowerment grant offered him by Mr. Unyime Idem, a representative of Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Idem, who recently chaired the House of Representatives’ adhoc committee that investigated tariffs of satellite television companies in Nigeria, had elaborate empowerment programme for a cross section of his constituents on December 20 last year in which 1500 persons were listed for different categories of empowerment scheme, which includes, car gift, cash grants, sewing machines among other life enhancement tools.

Ekanem, who did not disclose what he was given, turned down the offer in a statement he released on yesterday, a copy of which was obtained by New Telegraph.

Advancing reasons behind his action, the journalist, who is currently writing opinion articles for a number of Nigerian newspapers, including New Telegraph stated,

“My rejection of the acclaimed empowerment offer has nothing to do with the category I was placed. It is solely about my uncompromising disdain to use dole queue in moving from abyss of poverty to kingdom of prosperity.”

E kanem, who said that his writings in OPED pages of some Nigerian dailies have offered clues to what he likes and dislikes, insinuated that the action could be “a ploy to pleasantly present (his) name for public ridicule through a booby-trap of monetary offer.”

Disclosing that he is considering instituting legal action for retraction of his name in the empowerment list, Ekanem viewed the listing of his name as a crass debasement of (his) self-esteem.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...