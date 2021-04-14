Journalist to Uzodinma: Your Council Chair bashed my car, stole my phone

A journalist, Nze Donald Anyanwu, has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State to identify and discipline the Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman of Mbaitoli Council Area, Hon. John Eke who allegedly bashed his car and stole his belongings.

Anyanwu, in a petition to Governor Uzodinma which he also copied the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, said Hon. John Eke and his thugs were driving against the rules of road traffic and rammed into his car.

Anyanwu said that his anger stems from the fact that the council chairman instead of apologising for his brazen recklessness, unleashed his thugs on him insisting that he was a government official and this could do no wrong.

His words: “The IMC Chairman hit my vehicle by my door side and claimed that his vehicle is government-owned and that the damage of the vehicle amounted to N500, 000 which I must pay or consider myself a dead man”.

Continuing Anyanwu said: “When I had tried to call my wife to tell her that I was held up because of the ugly situation, Hon. Eke snatched my phone and went ahead to vandalize my car taking away my spare tyre, jack, wheel spanner and other valuable items.

“We had agreed to go to the Police but when I started my vehicle to head to the Police command, Hon. John Eke and his boys drove away.”

The journalist tasked the governor to track down the council Chairman, order him to return the stolen items and possibly bring him to justice.

Like this: Like Loading...