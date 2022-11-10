Journalist wins Obasa’s 50th Birthday Table Tennis Tourney

Anayo Ezugwu

The Vice Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Correspondents Association (LAHACA), Shakiru Adeleye, has won the table tennis tournament organised to honour the Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa at 50.

Adeleye, who works with Lagos State Television, defeated Mr. Olaosebikan Ebenezer 2-0 in the tournament tagged: ‘The Golden Age Edition’. The final of the competition saw Adeleye beating his counterpart 11-8 and 11-7.

The journalist expressed his appreciation for the opportunity afforded him to showcase his talent.

He said: “I use this medium to promise my station Lagos Television more wins in table tennis.”

The Speaker’s game was organised to commemorate the 50th birthday celebration of Obasa, which kicked off on Monday, October 24 and will reach its climax on Friday, November 11.

Finalists in other games also emerge winners and were duly announced and handed cash prizes.

