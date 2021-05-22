News

Journalists charged to embrace ICT, focus on peace

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Journalists have been charged to embrace the opportunities created by ICT in contributing to national peace and unity through Peace Journalism. The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Plateau State, Sylvanus Tapgun made this call in Jos, when he chaired the maiden training workshop of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State Council in Jos.
This was even as the former Minister of State for Information, Alhaji Nasiru Nakande, charged them to be professional and objective in their reportage. Nakande made the call shortly after a Juma’at prayer organised as part of the NUJ, Plateau State Chapel’s activities. He said that the coming of ICT has positive and negative impacts, and that as such journalists must explore the positive angle of ICT in improving the nation’s democracy. He said that as the nation headed to election in 2023, journalists could use the positive aspects of ICT to improve the country’s elections.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

INEC chair: Yakubu takes oath of office for second term

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says we’ve demonstrated elections’re getting better President Muhammmadu Buhari has sworn in Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for a second term in office as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The president performed the ceremony shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Execute Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, yesterday. With this, […]
News

Much Ado About Tunde Sabiu’s Employment In NIA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

These are indeed interesting times in Nigeria. I am beginning to believe that it is now an occupation for some individuals and groups to imagine things and pass their imagination to the general public without thinking of the implication of their actions. The latest in town that got me on the floor rolling is the […]
News

Install network in Borno LGs, Zulum tells MTN officials

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday hosted officials of Mobile Telephone Network (MTN), to discuss the restoration of telecommunication networks in some local government areas of the state. It will be recalled that Boko Haram had since 2013 serially destroyed telecommunication equipment in a number of council areas as part of their techniques to prevent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica