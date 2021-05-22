Journalists charged to embrace ICT, focus on peace

Journalists have been charged to embrace the opportunities created by ICT in contributing to national peace and unity through Peace Journalism. The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Plateau State, Sylvanus Tapgun made this call in Jos, when he chaired the maiden training workshop of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State Council in Jos.

This was even as the former Minister of State for Information, Alhaji Nasiru Nakande, charged them to be professional and objective in their reportage. Nakande made the call shortly after a Juma’at prayer organised as part of the NUJ, Plateau State Chapel’s activities. He said that the coming of ICT has positive and negative impacts, and that as such journalists must explore the positive angle of ICT in improving the nation’s democracy. He said that as the nation headed to election in 2023, journalists could use the positive aspects of ICT to improve the country’s elections.

