Journalists commend Polaris Bank’s annual media workshop

A cross-section of journalists who participated in the fourth edition of the media capacity-building session for journalists organised by Polaris Bank has expressed excitement at the quality of the workshop. The annual media workshop, in its fourth edition held over the weekend, had in attendance over 152 participants, including renowned publishers, editors, Managing Directors of media houses, reporters, and other mediainclined professionals.

Earlier, while welcoming participants and declaring the workshop open, the Group Head, Strategic Brand Management of Polaris Bank, Nduneche Ezurike said the Bank remains committed to its corporate citizenship of contributing to the development of the media in Nigeria. He explained that since Polaris Bank took up the responsibility of empowering media practitioners in 2018, the media has been better for it.

The highly engaging sessions, anchored by some of the best in the industry, have helped media practitioners to raise the bar of their practice while avoiding landmines that could ruin their blossoming careers. Polaris Bank, working through respective State Councils of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has trained journalists in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Rivers, and Abuja on contemporary issues such as: Best Media Practice, Fact Checking, Impact of Fake News, Digital Journalism, Art of Story Telling in a Digital Age, Media Convergence & Transitioning to a Multi- Media Journalist.

 

