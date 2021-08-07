News

Journalists contribute to constitutional democracy in Nigeria, musn't be gagged, says Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has applauded journalists in Nigeria on what he described as their immense contributions to the existence of Constitutional Democracy in the country. Fayemi added that press freedom is sacrosanct in spite of some unusual tendencies perpetrated by some pen professionals.

Fayemi insisted that no matter the excesses being displayed by the press under no guise should its freedom be gagged or downplayed. The Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum spoke in Ado Ekiti on Thursday evening during a dinner organised by the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev Felix Ajakaye, for members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti Council. The governor said journalists fought for Nigeria’s independence and cleared the way for constitutional democracy during the military era. “The press stands for the people. It is the voice of the voiceless.

Though, you may have some things that appeared so terrifying now that we have the social media, because of lack of control, but you still have to go to the mainstream journalism to confirm, because they have control and gatekeepers, who can be held accountable. “Even if there are excesses, the freedom of the press should not be restrained. We should look for other ways to correct these perceived inadequacies,” he said.

Based on the demand for a befitting press centre from the government by the Chairman of the Ekiti State of the NUJ, Comrade Rotimi Ojomoyela, Fayemi promised to set machinery in motion to ensure that the project comes to fruition. Bishop Ajakaye, who advised Fayemi against leaving politics for dirty people after bowing out in 2022, charged him to look inwards and bring a successor that can sustain and consolidate the gains of democracy for Ekiti citizens after his departure.

