Journalists demand swift action on abducted Niger pupils

Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council, has urged swift action on the 136 abducted pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamic School still in captivity. Niger is facing serious security challenges, including Kidnapping and banditry.

 

In a statement by the chapel’s Chairman, Yakubu Mustapha Bina, and Secretary, Daniel Atori, the journalists urged the state government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the pupils kidnapped from their school in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area on May 30, regain freedom immediately.

 

The journalist also sought the immediate release of the state Commissioner for Information Mohammed Sani Idris, who was abducted from his Tafa home on Sunday night.

