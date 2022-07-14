Journalists frown at rise in crime, extortion of citizens in Abia

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council, has drawn the attention of the state government and security agencies to the rising rate of crime, especially in parts of Umuahia, the state capital. This is as the Council flayed the extortion of commercial transport operators by police officers in front of the State Police Headquarters along Bende Road, Umuahia.

In a 12-point communiqué issued at the end of its monthly Congress, presided over by the NUJ Council Chairman, Victor Ndukwe, the union urged “government to find lasting solutions to the incessant robbery attacks and kidnapping in the World Bank Housing Estate in Umuahia.” The communiqué, however, added that residents of the estate “could hardly sleep with their two eyes closed.”

The journalists, who are dismayed by the continued extortion of the citizenry by policemen at the State Police Headquarters, also called on the “state government to prevail on security operatives in the state to stop the harassment, intimidation and extortion of residents, particularly at checkpoints.

