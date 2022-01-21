Journalists’ hotel as mini-radio station

When you are in Rome, you must act like a Roman and that’s what I have been doing here in Garoua as some of my colleagues already turned our hotel to a mini radio station where they broadcast their daily programme live to their teeming fans in Nigeria. Kenny Ogunmiloro (Radio Friend) and Babatunde Saheed (Mr. Sports) are the major culprits joined by Samson Omale from Jos. Each morning, it is a must for me to listen to Fresh Sports on Fresh FM due to Radio Friend’s involvement while for one hour, I must stay in my room quietly with Mr. Sports dishing out strong Yoruba on his programme, ‘Lori Papa’, same on Fresh FM and the last of the day is Omale’s sports programme on VOA, so when you see me talking like a radio presenter, please hold these people responsible.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...