Journalists’ hotel as mini-radio station

When you are in Rome, you must act like a Roman and that’s what I have been doing here in Garoua as some of my colleagues already turned our hotel to a mini radio station where they broadcast their daily programme live to their teeming fans in Nigeria. Kenny Ogunmiloro (Radio Friend) and Babatunde Saheed (Mr. Sports) are the major culprits joined by Samson Omale from Jos. Each morning, it is a must for me to listen to Fresh Sports on Fresh FM due to Radio Friend’s involvement while for one hour, I must stay in my room quietly with Mr. Sports dishing out strong Yoruba on his programme, ‘Lori Papa’, same on Fresh FM and the last of the day is Omale’s sports programme on VOA, so when you see me talking like a radio presenter, please hold these people responsible.
NFF rolls out quarterly news magazin
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday launched a quarterly magazine that will detail the events, activities and programmes of the Federation, the various National Teams and other key aspects of Nigeria Football. The magazine will be known as NFF News. General Secretary of the Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, who as head of administration […]
Aribo, Balogun equal Kanu’s record at Arsenal
Super Eagles duo, Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun, on Saturday equaled Kanu Nwankwo unbeaten run over a season with Arsenal after helping Rangers to an unbeaten Scottish season. Peerless Rangers swept aside Aberdeen 4-0 to end the Scottish Premiership term unbeaten before officially lifting the title for the 55th time. Steven Gerrard’s side are […]
Heartland sinking, coach Ilechukwu cries out
Heartland FC head Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has called on the club’s management to look into the problems of the team, before it’s too late. Ilechukwu made the plea immediately after Heartland’s 1-1 draw against FC Ifeanyi Ubah at the Dan Anyiam Stadium on Thursday. Adachi Emmanuel gave Heartland the lead from the spot on the […]
