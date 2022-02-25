Journalists initiate measures to end discrimination against PLWD

The journey to end discrimination against people living with disabilities in Nigeria yesterday gained more mileage with an initiative, Journalists for Disability Inclusion (J4DI). The group, at the induction of members in Abuja, said the new platform was conceived to create awareness on the plight of persons with disabilities and also promote inclusion in all facets of Nigeria’s economy.

The Chairman, FCT chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Emmanuel Ogbeche, said it was time to galvanise support for those living with disabilities and encourage them to live a productive life. Ogbeche, who is also the interim national president of J4DI, said it was the duty of media practitioners who are change agents to work towards inclusive Nigeria.

