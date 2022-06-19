Metro & Crime

Journalists injured as hoodlums attack Tinubu’s convoy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The convoy of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has been attacked in Lagos leaving a number of journalists injured.

The incident occurred at Adeniji end of Isale Eko after the ruling party’s standard-bearer visited the Oba of Lagos on his return to his home state after emerging as a presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections. Tinubu was heading to his Bourdilon Ikoyi residence from the palace.

The hoodlums threw stones and other dangerous weapons at the convoy as it drove from the palace. Some of them were wielding swords and cutlasses smashing side glasses and front windshields of vehicles that were attached.

Though Tinubu was not affected by the attack, the bus conveying journalists and the backup security car on the convoy were the most affected with two other journalists sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.

The former Lagos State Governor arrived in Lagos on Sunday after the Ekiti State governorship election and was received at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Ikeja before proceeding to the palace of the Oba of Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity; Scorpion Squad storms Awka, as jail breakers unleash terror on Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo,

A new special vigilant group, made up in the mould of the former Bakassi Boys, has since Saturday last week taken over security operations in Awka, the Anambra State capital. The body, known as ‘Scorpion Squad’, has so far arrested 23 suspected armed robbers and cultists while four met their end in the process. The […]
Metro & Crime

Flooding: Lagos to demolish 250 houses at Aboru

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…says no compensation for owners Lagos State government yesterday said it would demolish over 250 houses for the construction of a canal and drainages at Aboru area of the metropolis. The state, however, said it was not going to pay compensation to the owners of structures to be demolished. It said it was ready to […]
Metro & Crime

Two die, six injured in Ogun auto crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Taiwo Jimoh

Two people yesterday lost their lives while six others sustained injuries in a lone accident in Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, told New Telegraph that the accident occurred at Awowo village on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ewekoro Local Government Area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica