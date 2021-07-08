Journalists’re engine room of unity, development – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that media practitioners are the vanguard of national unity, cohesion and development. He stated this yesterday while donating three 18-seater busses to the Kano Council of the Nigerian Unions of Journalists, (NUJ), Correspondents Chapel and the state’s Association of the Blind, respectively. The governor said he has been observing with keen interest the level of concern and commitment displayed by the journalists in the development of the Nigeria state as such they should be complemented to allow them continue doing the right thing. He, however, explained that in governing the state he understands that journalists, among others, remained in the vanguard of national unity and also complementing other critical sectors in moving the state ahead. “There are various segments of the society, all of which have one thing or the other they have to do with the government, which if you take them one after the other, the Nigerian Union of Journalists is one. “The NUJ is a sector of the society that is important and plays a major role in governance through its professional task of news reporting and advice it gives which is very important on governance.

