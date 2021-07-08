Journalists’re engine room of unity, development – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that media practitioners are the vanguard of national unity, cohesion and development. He stated this yesterday while donating three 18-seater busses to the Kano Council of the Nigerian Unions of Journalists, (NUJ), Correspondents Chapel and the state’s Association of the Blind, respectively. The governor said he has been observing with keen interest the level of concern and commitment displayed by the journalists in the development of the Nigeria state as such they should be complemented to allow them continue doing the right thing. He, however, explained that in governing the state he understands that journalists, among others, remained in the vanguard of national unity and also complementing other critical sectors in moving the state ahead. “There are various segments of the society, all of which have one thing or the other they have to do with the government, which if you take them one after the other, the Nigerian Union of Journalists is one. “The NUJ is a sector of the society that is important and plays a major role in governance through its professional task of news reporting and advice it gives which is very important on governance.
Related Articles
No devt without peace, Buhari tells Kaduna indigenes
President Muhmadu Buhari has told indigenes of Kaduna State to embrace peace and shun violence, stating that there will never be any meaningful development in the state without peace. The President made this call in his comments at the virtual opening of the Fifth Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest 5.0) yesterday. According […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obaseki will win Edo governorship elections, says Prophet Samuel
Founder of the Shiloh World Chapel, Prophet I. O. Samuel, has disclosed that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will be re-elected on September 19, 2020. The renowned cleric speaking to member of his church, in a prophecy released recently, said regardless of efforts by the opposition party to manipulate the election, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Okonjo-Iweala, Amina Mohammed, KSA, others for NACCIMA awards
Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has concluded plans to commemorate its 60th anniversary and that of Nigeria by electing to honour deserving Nigerians and institutions. According to the President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, this event is being held at a time our country is facing various challenges, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)