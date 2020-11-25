Journey From Joblessness To Success: The Hamza Majdi Story

Born into a home where financial comfort had to be struggled for by his parents, Hamza Majdi saw from a very young age that life wasn’t going to pamper him or give him anything without him working for it. He however refused to be held down by the fear of the unknown in the world of business. This pushed Hamza into getting his first job when he was a teenager. He learnt from that job, the art of connecting with people. This knowledge he gained stuck with him so much that he finally decided to do a job where he actually had to connect with people. At the age of 18, Hamza already knew what he wanted to do – Network marketing.

At 22, he was let go from the company he was working with and this threw him briefly into confusion. However, he picked up the pieces of his life and moved on to try network marketing again. He was then approached by a company that sold protein shakes and within a year, he made more money with them than he had done at his former job for 4 years. This gave him the opportunity to assist the family and treat his parents to a visit to Mecca, a dream they probably never knew would become a reality.

After a series of bumps here and there, Hamza found his long term home with an innovative company based in Dubai called BE. Today, he ranks among the top 15 professionals in the network marketing industry as he and his teams has consistently made great progress and have taught thousands of people the art of connecting with people and marketing. He is a focused and goal driven man who believes that anybody can be successful in life if they put in the work needed.

