Journey to forests restoration begins

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has launched an intensive campaign to encourage tree planting as a way of halting desert encroachment and climate change. CALEB ONWE reports

As the saying goes, a journey of a thousand miles, begins with a step. The journey to restoring the already depleted forest reserves within the Federal Capital Territory, has just started with the distribution of tree seedlings and massive planting of trees.

It started last week, with the tree planting campaign and flag off of the distribution of tree seedlings to the Area Councils, communities and schools in the Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who is spearheading the campaign, expressed displeasure at the nonchalant attitude of residents of Abuja to warnings about climate change.

Aliyu said the tree planting campaign must be taken seriously, as the exercise was geared towards stopping deforestation and actualizing Nigeria’s pledge to plant 25 million trees within 10 years.

Unlike a political rally where politicians and supporters compete for opportunities to grab attention, the tree planting campaign was an occasion for stock taking and re-evaluation of a looming environmental danger.

The campaign is being supported by other stakeholders from the six Area Councils. Aliyu did not only distribute the tree seedlings, but planted some herself, while also observing both politicians and traditional leaders plant theirs too.

The stakeholders were practically saddened that activities associated with urbanisation, have eaten deep into the forests reserve of the FCT, thereby exposing both humans and the environment to the adverse effects of climate change.

It was also an occasion for the minister to sensitize both the political and traditional leaders within the Area Councils on dangers of allowing residents to continue with indiscriminate felling of trees for any purpose.

Aliyu, urged all stakeholders to unite for the purpose of mitigating the effects of climate change and enhancing environmental health.

She disclosed that the FCT Administration had instituted an annual award to select the best environmentally friendly area council in the territory. She therefore urged community leaders to ensure that residents within their domain do not engage in any activity that will undermine government’s efforts at protecting the environment.

“You will recall that in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Climate Action Summit organized by the United Nations, pledged that Nigeria will within a 10-year period, plant 25 million trees to mitigate the effects of climate change and enhance the country’s carbon sink.

“To support the actualisation of this pledge, I would like to announce the institution of an annual award to select the best environmentally friendly Area Council in the FCT.

“The seedlings that will be distributed today on this occasion is symbolic. It is expected that the area councils will play their part by organising tree planting exercises in their various domains towards meeting this target,” she said.

Inside Abuja learnt that FCT administration had a target of planting over 12,000 trees across the six area councils annually. It was also learnt that there was an ongoing efforts to keep the existing forest landscapes intact.

The minister used the occasion to send out stern warning to estate developers who are reportedly disregarding the rules concerning tree felling in the FCT to desist from the unlawful act.

According to her, the law that prevents indiscriminate cutting down of trees would be invoked to ensure adequate protection of the environment. She disclosed that FCT administration had concluded plans to train and equip forest Guards for effective surveillance of all forests reserve within the territory.

Acting Secretary Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Prospect Ibe, said that the menace of climate change was a global challenge. Ibe, however, noted that one of the ways to addressing this menace locally was to adopt agricultural practices that will not contribute to environmental degradation.

He said that developmental activities that destroy trees and environmental landscape should be properly checked by all stakeholders.

Ibe said the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat has intensified public enlightenment campaigns in all the area councils, to ensure that relevant stakeholders such as the council authorities, traditional institutions, estate developers and students, were carried along in the practical activities towards tree planting and forest restoration.

