Joy Akosa-Eghebi launches new talk show

Foremost female digital marketer, Joy Akosa-Eghebi launches her new talk show to promote small businesses in Nigeria named “Know Your Legit Vendors Show”

According to the Television Host, the show promises to serve as a channel to promote businesses looking to get more visibility. In an interview with the digital marketing expert, she says that the show isn’t only targeted to Nigerians but to Africa as a whole, promising to take the shows on tour across Africa.

“Wehaveshotseveralunreleasedepisodes and we are still shooting” we will be leaving for Abuja by March to shoot more episodes with entrepreneurs there” Being on the show isn’t exactly free as we intend to do campaigns on every single episode, tagging the business owner and making it reach more people”

The Show is aimed at promoting and allowing businesses to promote themselves Live.

