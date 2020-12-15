Joy as Kalu reconstructs, renovates schools in Abia

Teachers, pupils and indigenes of Ohafia and Isiukwuato local government areas of Abia North, Abia State, will have a cause to smile following the intervention of their representative, who is the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in the renovation of primary schools in their communities.

The schools – Ahaba Imenyi Community School and Uguafia Primary School – in Abia North now wear new looks as result of the reconstruction works facilitated by Kalu.

In less than a year in office, Kalu has embarked on the renovation of schools in the five local governments of his senatorial district; this is in addition to 19 road projects currently being constructed by Chief Whip with some already at their completion stage.

Prior to the infrastructural overhauling by the former governor of Abia State, the primary schools were in sorry state characterised by bushes and dilapidated structures with roofless and windowless classrooms.

The condition of the schools not only obstructed the learning process but also posed dangers to the staff and students.

However, with the renovation the schools now wear a new look as the entire dilapidated blocks of classrooms on the school premises have been completely reconstructed.

The classrooms, which had no roofs, have been replaced with brand new roofs, while the dilapidated ones have also been replaced with brand new roofs.

The windows and doors of the classroom blocks have been entirely replaced and the structures repainted. More so, other facilities upgraded in the school include toilets, classroom furniture and construction works on the premises.

