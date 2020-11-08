Joy of a good conscience

Matthew 7: 5. The glory

of a good person is the

testimony of a good conscience

has a good conscience is able to

endure a great deal and is truly

cheerful in adversity. You are

what you are and you cannot

be said to be greater than what

you are in the sight of God,

a good conscience person is

a great person and in nature.

People look outward appearance,

but the Lord looks at the

heart. They consider the deeds a

person does, but God considers

the movties John 5 vs 44. The

conscience of the people was not

clear about Jesus Christ being

the messiah or manger of the

good gospel rather believed

Moses in examplatory.

Paul says, but those whom the

Lord commends are approved,

the spiritual people walk with

inwardly with God and are not

sustained any outward feelings.

Seek the glory that comes from

the only God. If your conscience

is pure you will easily be satisfied

and restored to peace, you

are not more holy when you

are praised or more worthless

when you are regard Matthew

16: 26 God alone is everlasting

and of infinite greaters, filling all

creation the soul solace and the

true joy of the heart what good

with it be for someone to gain

the whole world yet forfeit their

soul? You should be naked and

open before God, always bringing

your heart pure before him

if you want to be free to consider

and see how sweet the Lord is.

Be pure and free within and do

not entangle your heart with any

creature. Do not always want

the heart of any one be centered

on you and do not center your

heart on your love for anyone,

but let Jesus be the center of your

heart and the heart of every

good persons.

John 11 vs 28 Mary and Martha

the untreched mind toward

Jesus for the dead of their

brother Lazarus it is a matter of

great art to know how to hold

a conversation with Jesus and a

priest of great wisdom to know

how to keep him , be humble

and peaceful and Jesus will be

with you, be devout and quiet

and Jesus will stay with you,

free me from evil passion and

cleanse my heart of all improper

affection, so that being inwardly

cleansed and thoroughly

cleansed, I will be fit to love,

courageous to suffer and steady

to preserve. They give all for all

and have all in all because they

rest in the one highest above

all things from whom all that

is good proceeds and flows to

fight against evil thoughts that

arise in the mind and to scornfully

reject the suggestions of the

devil is a worthy sign of virtue

and will harm great reward.

Certain exercise are beneficial in

times of temptation and other in

times of peace and quiet.

Hebrew 10 vs 25-27 brave up

your inner resource to resist the

devilry evil assaults curb your

appetite and you will be better

able to keep under the untruly

desires of the flesh, not be entirely

idle, but either be reading,

writing, praying, meditating or

endeavouring something for the

good of other.

Once you have fully and faithfully

accomplished all the things

for which you are responsible

and directed to do, use whatever

spare tune you may have for

yourself and devotions you

desire, I pray the Lord will great

you the spirit of eternity, joy.

May the spirit of Christ Jesus

continue to guide our mind to

good work and live to the expectation

of the Lord Jesus Christ.

