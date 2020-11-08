Joy of a good conscience

Matthew 7: 5. The glory
of a good person is the
testimony of a good conscience
has a good conscience is able to
endure a great deal and is truly
cheerful in adversity. You are
what you are and you cannot
be said to be greater than what
you are in the sight of God,
a good conscience person is
a great person and in nature.
People look outward appearance,
but the Lord looks at the
heart. They consider the deeds a
person does, but God considers
the movties John 5 vs 44. The
conscience of the people was not
clear about Jesus Christ being
the messiah or manger of the
good gospel rather believed
Moses in examplatory.
Paul says, but those whom the
Lord commends are approved,
the spiritual people walk with
inwardly with God and are not
sustained any outward feelings.
Seek the glory that comes from
the only God. If your conscience
is pure you will easily be satisfied
and restored to peace, you
are not more holy when you
are praised or more worthless
when you are regard Matthew
16: 26 God alone is everlasting
and of infinite greaters, filling all
creation the soul solace and the
true joy of the heart what good
with it be for someone to gain
the whole world yet forfeit their
soul? You should be naked and
open before God, always bringing
your heart pure before him
if you want to be free to consider
and see how sweet the Lord is.
Be pure and free within and do
not entangle your heart with any
creature. Do not always want
the heart of any one be centered
on you and do not center your
heart on your love for anyone,
but let Jesus be the center of your
heart and the heart of every
good persons.
John 11 vs 28 Mary and Martha
the untreched mind toward
Jesus for the dead of their
brother Lazarus it is a matter of
great art to know how to hold
a conversation with Jesus and a
priest of great wisdom to know
how to keep him , be humble
and peaceful and Jesus will be
with you, be devout and quiet
and Jesus will stay with you,
free me from evil passion and
cleanse my heart of all improper
affection, so that being inwardly
cleansed and thoroughly
cleansed, I will be fit to love,
courageous to suffer and steady
to preserve. They give all for all
and have all in all because they
rest in the one highest above
all things from whom all that
is good proceeds and flows to
fight against evil thoughts that
arise in the mind and to scornfully
reject the suggestions of the
devil is a worthy sign of virtue
and will harm great reward.
Certain exercise are beneficial in
times of temptation and other in
times of peace and quiet.
Hebrew 10 vs 25-27 brave up
your inner resource to resist the
devilry evil assaults curb your
appetite and you will be better
able to keep under the untruly
desires of the flesh, not be entirely
idle, but either be reading,
writing, praying, meditating or
endeavouring something for the
good of other.
Once you have fully and faithfully
accomplished all the things
for which you are responsible
and directed to do, use whatever
spare tune you may have for
yourself and devotions you
desire, I pray the Lord will great
you the spirit of eternity, joy.
May the spirit of Christ Jesus
continue to guide our mind to
good work and live to the expectation
of the Lord Jesus Christ.