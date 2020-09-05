JOY OGBEBOR: I’ve experienced the good, the bad and the ugly side of flying

Joy Ogbebor, an aviation consultant, with influence spanning different aspects in the travel world, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her life’s trajectory and commitment to the aviation world

Background

Joy Ogbebo, was born and bred in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, under the care of her parents, whom she described as teachers and strict disciplinarians, with Godly care and principles. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication from Delta State University; and a diploma in Social Works from University of Benin, as well as other professional certifications in aviation both within and outside the shores of Nigeria. All of these were what stood her in good stead to become the highly acclaimed and successful professional that she was in her days in the aviation sector. Fondly known as Mamaj in the Nigerian aviation sector, her career path started as a flight attendant rising through the ranks to the top echelon; working with some of the top rated airlines such as Okada Airlines, Associated Airlines, Virgin Nigeria and Discovery Airways. In the course of a career spanning almost three decades, she traversed such areas as crew management, performance management, customer relationship management and mentoring. With the experience garnered over the years, she has today cut a niche for herself in the areas of aviation consultancy, career development, advocacy and media, with outlets such as Mamaj Aviation Blog, and Mamaj Aviation Television to her credit. Her Mamaj Mentorship Academy is today making waves while she is also the convener of the annual Cabin Crew Fair and Aviation Career Conference. All of these and many more signposted her devotion to building the next generation of aviators, as she tells you that: ‘‘My passion and mission is to groom the next generation of skilled aviation professionals.’’ This passion is no doubt imbued in her through the many benefits and experiences as well as accolades that had come her way as a thoroughbred professional and lady aviator of substance in a sector that is rare to come across too many accomplished lady aviators. ‘‘Today, I am paying it forward as an aviation career development advocate,’’ she says.

My family background was an asset

growing up I grew up in a large family of 12. My parents were teachers and strict disciplinarians. I was born in Benin where I grew up. I would say that my family background basically helped to define and form me into what I am today. Being the first daughter and having to care for my younger siblings, helped to equip me with the life skills which were required of the flight attendant profession.

My parents influenced me in many different ways

Mine parents influenced me in different ways; my mother was the very calm and peaceful one. My father was the very strict and no nonsense one who wielded the big stick when required.

I was fascinated by the sight of flight attendants

It was the combination of many things that attracted me to becoming a flight attendant. My dream was to become a flight attendant. I was really fascinated by the sight of them. Unfortunately, way back then, there were no mobile phones, no social media platforms except newspapers, magazines and a few television stations which seldom aired flight attendant related programmes. Interestingly, the few times I had the opportunity to watch flight attendants, I fell more in love with the idea of becoming one. Although my father wanted me to pursue other careers, the desire to chase my dream never waned. I dreamt it, talked it and looked it. Now, aside the fact that I was fascinated, I also realised at a very young age how caring I was towards people. Growing up in a large family in some way and being the first daughter over nine siblings somehow shaped me ahead for my career. I could tolerate and accommodate people. I could easily relate well with people with different temperaments. I also knew I was an adventurous person whose dream was to travel round the world and meet people. So I knew becoming one would help me actualise my dreams and put those skills to good use.

Being a flight attendant was exciting?

It was exciting as we were seen as a special breed by virtue of the nature of our job. I recall the day I said hello and had a chit chat with one of our ground staff, he was like, wow! Am blessed! We learnt the hard way. Only the strong and the bold then could survive the rigours of the job. The duty of flight attendant is beyond serving tea and coffee The duty of flight attendant in mine days remains the same till date; Although most people have the wrong impression about their responsibilities. They see them as being onboard to serve tea and coffee, which is not true. Flight attendants are highly trained professionals. Their primary duty is to ensure the safety of passengers during flight. Their job is unique. They put the comfort and safety of passengers first and evacuate the passengers within 90 seconds in an event of an emergency. They are the last to leave the aircraft. They go out of their way to make life beautiful for others. The work schedule is quite flexible compared to other jobs. But it isn’t fun all the way. Its hard work! It can be quite challenging. Juggling roles most of the time and trying to strike a balance. It could be mentally tasking and sometimes draining. We are constantly working in very sensitive and highly regulated environment. Any slip would result to not only great loss to the company. I am glad that the current aviation minister is doing so much in the area of educating Nigerians about the very strategic role of flight attendants onboard.

I met amazing people while exploring the world

I was in active flying for 15 years. During the period, I learnt some more skills in addition to the ones I possessed. Talk about problem solving skills, good interpersonal skills, good time management and many more. I was promoted as onboard manager for some years, after which I got promoted to crew management position and had to step down to work at the office. Flying was quite interesting. It was an amazing experience, a blend of so many things; beautiful. Flying took me to interesting places I never imagined. It gave me the opportunity to see the world absolutely for free and even get paid for it. I met amazing people. It opened doors to boundless opportunities. The job is an adventurous job and comes with so many perks as well. But behind that glamour is hard work and several challenges. I experienced the good, the bad and the ugly side of flying.

Working with Virgin Nigeria was the high point of my career

Flying with Virgin Nigeria was the high point of my career. I enjoyed every bit of that part of my journey. It was a whole new experience working in a well – structured place. I actually planned that I would retire at Virgin Nigeria.

It was the most joyful thing surviving two air crashes

Although I had other negative experiences, my worse experience was being involved in two air crashes. The good thing is that I survived them. I give God the glory. Transiting from cabin crew to other aspects gave me opportunity to grow Interestingly, the flight attendant profession is actually a one role, rolled into many. It’s a profession that keeps you wellgrounded and rounded. It’s a job that offers you the ability to switch roles seamlessly in split seconds without even realising it. One minute you are a care giver, next minute you are a security officer, the next you are a first aider, a safety officer, a communicator. The list is endless. So transitioning from the cabin to the office was an opportunity to know more about people management, project management, and customer relationship management and generally, learning more about other aspects of aviation. At different seasons, they were all fascinating. Initially in my management phase, I really missed flying but I also knew at some stage that growth was inevitable. In both stages, it was satisfying.

Nothing as fulfilling as satisfying God’s purpose in my life

I can confidently say that I am fulfilled. There is nothing as fulfilling as realizing that I am fulfilling God’s purpose for my life. The other day, I was inside the market of all places, I heard two young ladies screaming Mamaj. For me I was wondering who knows me inside this big market. They ran and caught up with me and they were so excited. They told me they attended one of my seminars and they learnt a lot and just wanted to thank me. Same thing happened in a church I attended. I noticed two girls staring at me. I was wondering why. After service, they ran after me and introduced themselves. They have been to my seminars. Every now and then I receive thank you messages from people, saying that it was the information and advice I gave them that helped them get a job. These are priceless moments for me, I couldn’t have asked for something else. The realization that I am touching lives and inspiring many is so fulfilling.

