Joyce Daniels speaks on economic development

…stresses importance of having the courage to stick to a plan

Joyce Daniels in her quarterly Courage and Confidence webinar inspires her audience with the courage to acknowledge and face their truths.
Daniels says that whether you choose to stay in the country or to leave, you need courage to make plans and to pursue the plans until you achieve the desired results.
She reinstates the importance of making the “Nigerian factor” mean something positive as against the popular known phrase seen as a negative portrayal of our culture and way of life.
In Joyce Daniels words: “Identifying your source of motivation is paramount” for this new breed of people she calls “…nation builders.”
Joyce Daniels also recently extended her social engineering practice to the area of human capacity development. As part of efforts to promote Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8) she initiated the EWU Youth Empowerment Programme in Edo State.
The two phases of the programme trained small scale businesses/entrepreneurs; helping them understand the need to grow the nation’s economy through thriving grassroots businesses. Trainees learnt about developing sustainable business ideas, how to carry out feasibility studies and why, also, the relevance of branding and strategy.
As a Social Engineering Practitioner, Joyce Daniels says: “It is my belief that improved people by default make for an improved nation and it reflects heavily on her civics, leadership, decision making and standard of living.”
Joyce Daniels is involved in other programmes all centred around mindset re-engineering and the practice of social engineering.

