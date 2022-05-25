JP Morgan: Nigeria not delisted from index –Emefiele

Nigeria is still on JP Morgan’s Index, and not deleted as erroneously believed in some quarters, Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, affirmed on Tuesday. Emefiele explained that Nigeria was only re- classified by JP Morgan from overweight Index to market weight Index based on what has happened. Emefiele was tasked by the media about true position of JP Morgan’s decision with regard to Nigeria.

“It is very untrue to say that Nigeria was delisted from the JP Morgan bond Index. Nigeria is still in that index. “Nigeria’s rating was only reclassified. It’s a mere re-classification of our size in the index. It is akin to a rating agency changing your rating from positive to stable. “This is basically what’s happening. I repeat, Nigeria has not been deleted from JP Morgan bond index. What they said was that Nigeria had been left as an overweight country because they felt as an oil producing country, there should be increase in accretion to reserve in the midst of an increase in crude price.

