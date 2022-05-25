Business

JP Morgan: Nigeria not delisted from index –Emefiele

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Nigeria is still on JP Morgan’s Index, and not deleted as erroneously believed in some quarters, Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, affirmed on Tuesday. Emefiele explained that Nigeria was only re- classified by JP Morgan from overweight Index to market weight Index based on what has happened. Emefiele was tasked by the media about true position of JP Morgan’s decision with regard to Nigeria.

“It is very untrue to say that Nigeria was delisted from the JP Morgan bond Index. Nigeria is still in that index. “Nigeria’s rating was only reclassified. It’s a mere re-classification of our size in the index. It is akin to a rating agency changing your rating from positive to stable. “This is basically what’s happening. I repeat, Nigeria has not been deleted from JP Morgan bond index. What they said was that Nigeria had been left as an overweight country because they felt as an oil producing country, there should be increase in accretion to reserve in the midst of an increase in crude price.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Binatone launches floor standing gas cooking range

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Global Appliances Nigeria Ltd marketing Binatone brand has launched four burners, floor standing gas cooker range in Nigeria.   The new range of Floor Standing Gas Cookers 50×50 cm in size having four burners are assembled at its new assembly plant in Lagos and comes in two variants of black and stainless-steel finish with an […]
Business

Importers fret over port charges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) have condemned the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) forced on Nigerianbound cargoes by foreign Shipping Companies.   This came the group disclosed that some importers have abandoned their cargoes as they could not afford the charges and demurrage incurred. It said that the inability of importers to clear their consignment at […]
Business

Report: Worldwide IT spending to hit $4trn in 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $4.1 trillion in 2021, an increase of 8.4 percent from 2020, according to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc.   The source of funds for new digital business initiatives will more frequently come from business departments outside IT and charged as a cost of revenue or cost of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica