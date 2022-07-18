Business

JPMorgan CEO sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Thursday summarized the state of the U.S. economy in one paragraph, and it’s not all good. On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. “economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy.”

He then rattled off a number of warning signs, saying: “But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-beforeseen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity, combined with the war in Ukraine and its harmful effect on global energy and food prices are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road.”

Dimon’s comments, which were made in JPMorgan Chase’s latest quarterly release, come as investors and economists try to make out whether the economy is headed for a recession — and the recent spate of economic data isn’t providing much clarity. For the moment, there aren’t any signs the U.S. economy is entering a recession, according to comments JPMorgan executives made on their earnings call. As Dimon said, the labor market seems to be in solid footing. Last month, the U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs, topping a Dow Jones estimate of 250,000.

Meanwhile, average hourly wages grew last month at 5.1 per cent yearover- year pace.Is now the time to buy banks? Consumer spending also seems to be chugging along, albeit at a subdued pace. Spending in May rose 0.2 per cent, below a Reuters estimate for a 0.4 per cent gain. Even within JPMorgan’s own business there were signs of consumer strength. Consumers are still spending on discretionary areas like travel and dining.

At its consumer and community banking division, combined debit and credit card spending was up 15 per cent in the second quarter. Card loans were up 16 per cent with continued strong new account originations. However, the good news may end there.

The consumer price index — a widely followed measure of inflation — rose last month by 9.1 per cent from the year-earlier period. That topped a Dow Jones forecast of 8.8 per cent and market the fastest pace for inflation going back to 1981.

A big driver for that increase is a surge in energy prices. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, is up more than 28 per cent in in 2022, as the war between Ukraine and Russia raises concern over already tight supply in the market.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

