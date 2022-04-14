Business

JPMorgan downbeat as profit drops 42%

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Chief Executive, Jamie Dimon, warned of economic uncertainties arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and soaring inflation, after first-quarter profits at the largest U.S. bank slumped 42 per cent. JPMorgan had reported record profit during the first quarter last year, benefiting from a dealmaking boom after the Federal Reserve pumped liquidity into capital markets to mitigate the economic impact of COVID- 19. According to Reuters News, this year, however, investment banking revenues declined as companies delayed takeovers and stock market listings amid a surge of volatility in equity markets.

The bank also set aside $902 million to cover potential loan losses. JPMorgan is seen as a bellwether for the U.S. economy and its lackluster results set the tone for first-quarter earnings from Wall Street banks as the Fed looks to rein in inflation and the trading bonanza banks enjoyed during the pandemic tapers off. “Inflat ion and Ukraine are powerful forces that threaten the economy,” Dimon said on a call with media, underscoring a change in his bullish outlook for the U.S. economy. “The Fed needs to try to manage this economy and try to get to a soft landing, if possible,” he added. Pressed on whether the U.S. could face a recession, Dimon said: “I am not predicting a recession. Is it possible? Absolutely.”

 

