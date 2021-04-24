News

JPTS alerts agencies, public to cases of iIllegal poaching, absorption of students

In a move to forestall illegality in the education sector and uphold the ethos of the teaching profession globally, the JPTS Institute of Management and Technology, has alerted appropriate agencies as well as the general public to rising cases of poaching and graduation of students.

In a letter written to the Federal Ministry of Education and other concerned agencies in the Republic of Benin, the institute called for immediate halt to the poaching and graduation of its students by some institutions both in Nigeria and the neighbouring Republic of Benin. Specifically, the institution alleged African University of Benin of poaching its final year students and absorbing them into their system without due documentation and procedures.

In a strongly-worded letter, JPTS expressed dismay concerning abnormalities it discovered about its students absorbed without any transcript of those students from the institution or any formal correspondence and substantial compliance with extant rules of institution and those of Ministry of Education. While pointing out this is a negation of the National Educational Guidelines for Admission into degree programmes either in Nigeria and internationally, the institute questioned the modalities behind the absorption of some of its students, who have completed 2 – 3 years into these institutions without any legal and valid instruments of transfer from JPTS.

