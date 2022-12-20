Metro & Crime

JSS 3 student writes, seeks audience with Adeleke over state of Osun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

 

A Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 student of Leventis High School, Ayetoro, Osogbo, Master Heritage Emmanuel Ogedengbe, has caused a stir after he wrote a letter to the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, seeking an audience with him over some salient issues.

However, the surprise congratulatory letter from the youngster, our correspondent learnt, was yet to reach the table of the governor, since it was delivered to the number citizen of the state about a week ago.

A peep into the letter showed that the school boy congratulated Governor Adekeke on his swearing in as the new governor of the state.

Master Ogedengbe, who also expressed his optimism that the governor would deliver on his mandate, however, made some requests in the letter.

Some of his requests include: “Provision of scholarship opportunity for the brilliant, but indigent pupils; construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads.”

Other requests are: “Provision of street lights across the length and breadth of Osun State; provision of conducive environment for economic growth and development”, among others.

As at the time of filing this report, it is not clear if the governor is aware of the letter or not.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Lagos lawmaker Olawale slumps, dies at APC campaign flag-off in Jos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anayo Ezugwu   A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Mushin Constituency II, Sobur Olayiwola Olawale has slumped and died in Jos, Plateau State. The lawmaker has the nickname: ‘Omititi’, was in Jos where he attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off for Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday. He […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom, PDP using brute force, litigations to muzzle opposition – APC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

PDP: You are cheaply crying wolf Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend, accused Governor Samuel Ortom and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of using what it called “brute force and careless litigations” to gag its members from pointing and voicing out his (Ortom’s) glaring failures. The APC […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara: Fire guts Ipata Market in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

No fewer than 60 domestic animals have been incinerated a fire incident in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The fire, which reportedly happened around 10:30pm on Thursday, occured at the popular Ipata Market in the metropolis. The inferno, said to have emanated from an abandoned refuse very close to the market, also destroyed three shops […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica