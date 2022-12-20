JSS 3 student writes, seeks audience with Adeleke over state of Osun

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

A Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 student of Leventis High School, Ayetoro, Osogbo, Master Heritage Emmanuel Ogedengbe, has caused a stir after he wrote a letter to the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, seeking an audience with him over some salient issues.

However, the surprise congratulatory letter from the youngster, our correspondent learnt, was yet to reach the table of the governor, since it was delivered to the number citizen of the state about a week ago.

A peep into the letter showed that the school boy congratulated Governor Adekeke on his swearing in as the new governor of the state.

Master Ogedengbe, who also expressed his optimism that the governor would deliver on his mandate, however, made some requests in the letter.

Some of his requests include: “Provision of scholarship opportunity for the brilliant, but indigent pupils; construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads.”

Other requests are: “Provision of street lights across the length and breadth of Osun State; provision of conducive environment for economic growth and development”, among others.

As at the time of filing this report, it is not clear if the governor is aware of the letter or not.

