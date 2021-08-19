JSS III students in Kaduna to resume in mufti for exams

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday asked the Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS III) students to resume school ahead of their Basic Education Certificate Examination. A statement by the Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Shehu Usman Muhammad, called on secondary schools to comply with the directive. The state government had closed all schools in the state indefinitely because of the frequent abduction of students by bandits. It said the closure of the schools became necessaryfollowing theongoing onslaught against bandits across the state, addingthattheresumption would depend on the security agencies.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the ministry of Education said: “The Kaduna State Ministry of Education has approved the resumption of JSS III students who are scheduled to write the 2021 National Examination Council Basic Education Certificate Examination (NECO BECE). “The exams will be conducted from Monday, 23rd August, 2021 to Monday, 6th September, 2021. Secondary schools are hereby directed to resume operations only for JSS III students with effect from Wednesday 18th August 2021 and to inform the students to appear in mufti. Schools are expected to strictly comply with the directive.”

