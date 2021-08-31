Metro & Crime

JTF arrests alleged cybercrime syndicate in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja Comment(0)

The Joint Task Force operatives in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State on Monday arrested a cybercrime syndicate who lodged at Ihima Guest House along Cemetery Road in Oboroke- Shima

 

The team which was led by the Chairman Okehi Local Government, Hon. Abdulraheem Ohiare acted  upon an intelligent report.

 

According to reports, the tactical operation which lasted for hours secured the arrest of seven males; four from Ondo State, two from Ihima, one from Okene and two females from Adavi Local Government while gadgets including mobile phones and other accessories were confiscated Information released indicated that the suspects confessed to their involvement in defrauding people stating that they’ve been operating in Ondo State but recently relocated to Ihima in Kogi State to carry on with their nefarious activities, while the two females revealed their involvements in pornographic videos including drugs and alcohol.

 

The local government chairman noted that those apprehended were currently in the custody of the security agents helping with information that would lead to the arrest of others even as the local government’s legal team would approach a competent court of law before the official sealing of the Ihima Guest House.

 

The Council Chairman applauded the security agents for the success of the operation and more importantly the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for making security of lives and property of the citizens his administration’s priority

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Edo Senator escapes death

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu,

*Security aids, others sustain injuries The Senator, representing Edo North in the red chamber, Senator Francis Alimikhena, was on Tuesday attacked by suspected kidnappers on his way to Abuja at Osara – Lokoja Road, Kogi State It was learnt that the kidnappers attacked his convoy on multiple sites starting from Osara down to Kabba Junction, […]
Metro & Crime

Fake cooperative promoter convicted for N5m scam

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Justice Achibong Achibong of the State High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, yesterday convicted a man, Edidiong Udokpoh, for stealing and converting N5 million cooperative funds to his personal use. Udokpoh was prosecuted by the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).   The convict, upon arraignment, pleaded “guilty” to […]
Metro & Crime

We weren’t behind Owerri attacks – IPOB

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Uzoechi, Owerri The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced themselves from Monday’s attack on the Imo Police Headquarters and Owerri Correctional Services which led to the escape of suspects and inmates from both facilities. This was contained in a press statement issued by the spokesman of the organisation, Emma Powerful and obtained […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica