JTF arrests alleged cybercrime syndicate in Kogi

The Joint Task Force operatives in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State on Monday arrested a cybercrime syndicate who lodged at Ihima Guest House along Cemetery Road in Oboroke- Shima

The team which was led by the Chairman Okehi Local Government, Hon. Abdulraheem Ohiare acted upon an intelligent report.

According to reports, the tactical operation which lasted for hours secured the arrest of seven males; four from Ondo State, two from Ihima, one from Okene and two females from Adavi Local Government while gadgets including mobile phones and other accessories were confiscated Information released indicated that the suspects confessed to their involvement in defrauding people stating that they’ve been operating in Ondo State but recently relocated to Ihima in Kogi State to carry on with their nefarious activities, while the two females revealed their involvements in pornographic videos including drugs and alcohol.

The local government chairman noted that those apprehended were currently in the custody of the security agents helping with information that would lead to the arrest of others even as the local government’s legal team would approach a competent court of law before the official sealing of the Ihima Guest House.

The Council Chairman applauded the security agents for the success of the operation and more importantly the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for making security of lives and property of the citizens his administration’s priority

