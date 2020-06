Operation Commandant of Youth Volunteer (CJTF) in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, Arramma (Malaminta), has been found dead.

He went missing on Sunday after a deadly attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Damboa while escorting motorists from Maiduguri to the town.

According to SaharaReporters, 10 personnel of the Nigerian Army were also killed during the attack.

