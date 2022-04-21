News

JTF launches Operation Octopus Grip in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Joint Task Force has flagged off Operation Octopus Grip Bayelsa in fulfilment of its constitutional mandate to checkmate illegal activities connected with crude exploration in the Niger Delta region. Flagging off the operation at Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, said the operations were aimed at curtailing numerous security threats currently bedevilling the country and encumbering its national security. Represented by the Chief of Defence Training and Operation, Major- General M. A. Yekini; Irabor said: “I came up with a vision that is to foster professional armed forces capable of effectively meeting constitutional imperatives. “So far, the DHQ is currently conducting several operations aimed at addressing identified security threats across the various geo-political zones in Nigeria.

“Accordingly, the JTF Operation Delta Safe was mandated to protect oil and gas infrastructure, deter and prevent militancy, sea robbery, crude oil theft and other forms of criminality within the joint operations area that could impact negatively on economic activities in the region.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NNPC has legal powers to make running cost deductions from source, Kyari tells Reps 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari has said that the monetary deductions made from the 2015 operations of the corporation had legal backing. Kyari made this clarification while responding to the audit query from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation over dwindling government revenue […]
News

Slovakia seeks prospects of better relations with Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Slovak Ambassador to Nigeria, Peter Holasek, has said that there are better prospects of better relations between his country and Nigeria   In a statement released to the press yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Asesina, the envoy made this observation at a virtual ceremony in the Presidential […]
News

COVID-19: Don’t let your guards down, get vaccinated, WHO tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged the Nigerian government to deepen its awareness programmes on COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure everyone is fully vaccinated and protected from the effects of the virus. While emphasising the need for Nigeria to meet up with the 70 per cent global target of COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the global health […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica