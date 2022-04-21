JTF launches Operation Octopus Grip in Bayelsa

The Joint Task Force has flagged off Operation Octopus Grip Bayelsa in fulfilment of its constitutional mandate to checkmate illegal activities connected with crude exploration in the Niger Delta region. Flagging off the operation at Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, said the operations were aimed at curtailing numerous security threats currently bedevilling the country and encumbering its national security. Represented by the Chief of Defence Training and Operation, Major- General M. A. Yekini; Irabor said: “I came up with a vision that is to foster professional armed forces capable of effectively meeting constitutional imperatives. “So far, the DHQ is currently conducting several operations aimed at addressing identified security threats across the various geo-political zones in Nigeria.

“Accordingly, the JTF Operation Delta Safe was mandated to protect oil and gas infrastructure, deter and prevent militancy, sea robbery, crude oil theft and other forms of criminality within the joint operations area that could impact negatively on economic activities in the region.”

