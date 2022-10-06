News

Jubilant youths chase workers away as Kogi govt seals Dangote Cement Factory, Obajana

Kogi State Government, yesterday, sealed the Dangote Cement Factory, Obajana, following agitation by Kogi indigenes on the questionable circumstances surrounding the acquisition of the company. The Kogi State House of Assembly ordered the closure of the company after its investigation into the Cement factory’s operation allegedly revealed that no valid acquisition took place for the company. Jubilant youths, who had trooped to the company on hearing the news of the closure, chased workers away but were stopped by Kogi officials, who promptly waded in to avoid damage.

The youths claimed that the Company had neglected the community they are making billions from, despite the fact that residents are dying from illness as a result of pollution. The state House of Assembly alleged that Dangote, upon invitation by the Assembly, requested for more time but did not appear at the House to show any evidence to the contrary.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, while responding to journalists’ questions, said: “Pursuant to the Constitutional authorities of the Kogi State House of Assembly, and upon petition by the people of Kogi State, an investigation was carried out on the acquisition of Obajana Cement Company by Dangote Company. “It was found that no valid acquisition took place, as Dangote could not show evidence of what was paid as consideration for the acquisition. “The Legislators invited the Chairman of the Company, Aliko Dangote, before the house for explanations but he failed to appear before the state Assembly, giving excuses. The House of Assembly therefore ordered the closure of the company pending when they are able to present it with credible evidence of a valid acquisition.” The Director-General, Lands, Kogi State, Nasir Ochi, who was also on ground, said: “In this regard, the security agencies were directed to give effect to the resolution. Similarly, the various organs of Government were also informed about this resolution.

“By law, Kogi State House of Assembly can conduct investigation, order anyone to appear before it or produce any document. Failure to obey such summons may lead to the arrest of a Person who failed to appear. “The government of the State has an obligation to also respect and give effect to such resolution from the House in the interest of peace and security of the State, and to avoid anarchy or breakdown of law and order.

“In this regard, Dangote has an obligation to respect and also give effect to the resolution of the Kogi State House of Assembly to avoid any act of lawlessness.” The Kogi State House of Assembly had earlier resolved to shut down Dangote Cement Company situated at Obajana pending its submission of relevant documents that back up its operations and ownership structure, especially the transition from Kogi Cements to Dangote Cements.

 

Our Reporters

