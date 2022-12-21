Jubilation as 14-year-old prayed for father to win Glo car

For 48-year-old Afolabi Job, Globacom must have been sent to answer the prayer of his teenage son who on Monday December 19 prayed that God would surprise his father with another car, his old car having packed up. That prayer came true as he won a brand new car in the ongoing Glo Festival of Joy promo. Two hours after his son’s prayer, Job got a call from Glo officials informing him that his number had been drawn as winner of a brand new car in the promo. Afolabi, an employee of Zartech Farms in Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, said at the presentation of prizes to him and other winners in Ibadan on December 20, that he once drove a functional car but had to park it when he could no longer maintain it. He said: “I used to drive my kids to school in my car.

Life then became difficult when the car packed up. “I was discussing with my child this morning when he prayed that God would give me another car next year. “God did not wait till next year before answering his prayer because I received the call from Glo barely two hours later.” He said Job kept asking Glo staff if his prize was real.

“Are you sure this is real? Am I still going to ride a car in my life? Are you saying God has remembered me,” he asked rhetorically. Similarly, one of the winners of rechargeable fans, 52-year-old Banke Arokoyu, commended Globacom for staying true to the promises made at the launch of the promo. Also, one of the winners of Power Generators, Damilare Emmanuel, thanked the company for the prize just as one of the sewing machine winners, Tobi Olanipekun, a tailor, was almost moved to tears as he said the machine was “an answer to one of my most fervent heart’s desires.” Globacom’s Sales Coordinator in the West Region, Mr. Akeem Yusuf, urged other Glo users to be part of the life-changing promo

