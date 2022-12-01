Jubilation as 22Bet.ng commissions more water boreholes, toilet facilities in Ibadan markets

Tony Okuyeme

Four key markets in Ibadan, the capital Oyo State – Ojoo Meat Market/Ojoo Lagos Park, Bodija Market Iwo Park Garage, Agbowo Park/ University of Ibadan (UI) Student Residential Area and Apete Market, Close to Apete

Garage/Poly Ibadan Student Residential Area, respectively – erupted with jubilation last week as more functional water borehole facilities and newly renovated of public toilet facility provided by global sports betting and casino brand, 22Bet.ng, were commissioned.

The provision of the water borehole and renovated public toilet facilities, done in partnership with Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, are part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of 22Bet.ng whose portfolio includes Esports, 22Bet Casino, 22Games among others, to ensure its betting services caters for all punters. The facilities will, no doubt, provide the needed succour for both the market men and women as well as residents of the communities.

It would be recalled that in September this year, the global sports betting and casino brand, 22Bet.ng provided functional water borehole facilities to two key regions of Ibadan – Moniya Market and Gbagi International Market, a popular market in the heart of state capital, respectively.

Commssioning the four water borehole facilities, which included brand new generators (one for each of the four facilities, respectively), the Director General, Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, Hon. Olajide Boladuro, commended 22Bet for the facilities, adding that it is something that they’ve always wanted.

“Oyo State Gaming Board is the agency of Oyo State Government, Nigeria, charged with the responsibility of regulating betting, lottery, pools and all gaming activities for the purpose of accountability, improving transparency in the industry, stakeholder’s confidence, revenue generation, and utilising proceeds earned towards good causes and community development. And 22Bet.ng happens to be one of those that are licensed to operate betting or lottery activities in the state.”

He noted that provision of the facilities to the market is very significant because of the environment and sanitisation of the market communities.

Also speaking at the commissioning, leaderships of the four markets were full of praises and prayers for 22Bet.ng for the facilities.

22Bet restated it’s commitment to continue it’s corprate social responsibilities to the region of Oyo and all other parts of Nigeria. This was stated through it’s Country Manager/COO West Africa, Mr. Fikayo Ogunfuye.

