Jubilation as Bauchi banks collect old N500, N1000 notes

Today, jubilation and excitement from customers errupted at banks premises after the news of collecting old notes of N500 and N1000 naira respectively. The jubilation started when one customer Mustapha Adams a Point of Sales (POS) operator came out from the one bank and said yes my old currency has been collected “Alhamdulillahi” simply means Glory be to God. When the customer had about the latest news everyone started jubilating shouting God is Great, God is Great, we thank for his blessings and we’re happy to witness the end of the suffering. Some of the customers who could not hide their joy and happiness spoke to our correspondent, Mrs Mary John, a mother of five children said: “Today, I’m very happy to had about this news that the banks have started collecting the old naira notes it’s a good news we thank God Almighty for blessings.” She thanked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emeifele and the Federal Government for obeying the Supreme Court order and reversed on their earlier directives.

News Top Stories

Mismanagement of economy affecting masses’ income –NANS

ABUJA

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has raised an alarm over the manner in which the nation’s economy was being managed, adding that it was being driven by the recurrent devaluation of the national currency, which was making the income of the masses barely enough to sustain them.   This was contained in a […]
News

20 missing Chibok girls still in Sambisa forest, say rescued girls

Maiduguri with agency reports

There are still more than 20 kidnapped Chibok school girls being held captive by Boko Haram fighters in Sambisa forest, Mary Dauda and Hauwa Joseph have revealed. They were among the over 200 students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, abducted by the armed gang on April 14, 2014. But each of the rescued […]
News Top Stories

Anger in S’East over govs’ apathy to Igbo presidency

OWERRI

• Ikpeazu: I support Igbo aspirants • We won’t tolerate sabotage –Ohanaeze youths   The people of the South East region are angry with their state governors over their lukewarm attitude towards the bid by the zone to produce the next President of Nigeria in 2023. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the level of support coming […]

