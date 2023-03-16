Jubilation as Bauchi banks collect old N500, N1000 notes

Today, jubilation and excitement from customers errupted at banks premises after the news of collecting old notes of N500 and N1000 naira respectively. The jubilation started when one customer Mustapha Adams a Point of Sales (POS) operator came out from the one bank and said yes my old currency has been collected “Alhamdulillahi” simply means Glory be to God. When the customer had about the latest news everyone started jubilating shouting God is Great, God is Great, we thank for his blessings and we’re happy to witness the end of the suffering. Some of the customers who could not hide their joy and happiness spoke to our correspondent, Mrs Mary John, a mother of five children said: “Today, I’m very happy to had about this news that the banks have started collecting the old naira notes it’s a good news we thank God Almighty for blessings.” She thanked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emeifele and the Federal Government for obeying the Supreme Court order and reversed on their earlier directives.

